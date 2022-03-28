Earthstone Energy (NYSE:ESTE) Shares Gap Down to $14.11

Earthstone Energy, Inc. (NYSE:ESTE – Get Rating)’s share price gapped down prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $14.11, but opened at $13.58. Earthstone Energy shares last traded at $13.55, with a volume of 9,918 shares changing hands.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Earthstone Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. Roth Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Earthstone Energy in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Earthstone Energy from $13.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 14th. StockNews.com raised shares of Earthstone Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 15th. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of Earthstone Energy from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.58.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a current ratio of 0.41. The stock has a market cap of $1.18 billion, a PE ratio of 24.33 and a beta of 2.40. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $12.96.

Earthstone Energy ( NYSE:ESTE Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 8th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.08. Earthstone Energy had a net margin of 8.46% and a return on equity of 11.26%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.09 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Earthstone Energy, Inc. will post 2.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Earthstone Energy news, Chairman Frank Alan Lodzinski sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.24, for a total transaction of $612,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 49.56% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. William Blair Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Earthstone Energy by 50,211.3% in the third quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,750,832 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $16,108,000 after acquiring an additional 1,747,352 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Earthstone Energy by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,619,664 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $17,720,000 after acquiring an additional 60,706 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in shares of Earthstone Energy by 12.4% in the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,552,964 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $16,989,000 after acquiring an additional 171,909 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Earthstone Energy by 7.1% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,490,729 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $16,309,000 after acquiring an additional 99,407 shares during the period. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Earthstone Energy by 0.9% in the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,202,349 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $11,062,000 after acquiring an additional 10,743 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.05% of the company’s stock.

Earthstone Energy

Earthstone Energy, Inc is an independent oil and gas holding company. It engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil and gas reserves. It also focuses on the Midland Basin and Eagle Ford Trend properties. The company was founded on July 7, 1969 and is headquartered in The Woodlands, TX.

