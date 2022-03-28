Dynatrace, Inc. (NYSE:DT) Shares Acquired by AE Wealth Management LLC

AE Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Dynatrace, Inc. (NYSE:DT – Get Rating) by 3.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 11,177 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 407 shares during the quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Dynatrace were worth $675,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DT. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Dynatrace during the third quarter worth about $35,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Dynatrace during the third quarter worth about $44,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Dynatrace by 289.2% during the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 868 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 645 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Dynatrace by 138.2% during the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,034 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Dynatrace in the third quarter valued at $75,000. 95.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DT stock opened at $47.39 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $13.54 billion, a PE ratio of 175.53, a PEG ratio of 10.53 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.14. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $45.27 and its 200-day moving average price is $59.30. Dynatrace, Inc. has a one year low of $37.66 and a one year high of $80.13.

Dynatrace ( NYSE:DT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $240.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $234.50 million. Dynatrace had a net margin of 8.99% and a return on equity of 9.71%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.13 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Dynatrace, Inc. will post 0.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have commented on DT. Rosenblatt Securities lowered their price target on shares of Dynatrace from $81.00 to $72.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 31st. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on Dynatrace from $85.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Bank of America lowered their price objective on Dynatrace from $82.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Barclays lowered their price objective on Dynatrace from $65.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on Dynatrace from $81.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Dynatrace presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $66.68.

In other news, CAO Alicia Allen sold 599 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.49, for a total transaction of $26,050.51. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Bernd Greifeneder sold 2,676 shares of Dynatrace stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.49, for a total value of $116,379.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 9,131 shares of company stock worth $397,957. 0.88% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Dynatrace, Inc provides a software intelligence platform for dynamic multi-cloud environments. It operates Dynatrace, a software intelligence platform for running and optimizing the applications and services. The company's products include AppMon that works in various application environments, such as Java, .NET, PHP, Node.js, GoLang, SQL, NoSQL, CICS, IMS, AWS Lambda, Google Cloud Functions, and Microsoft Azure Functions; and Classic Real User Monitoring.

