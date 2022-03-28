Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC Trims Holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT)

Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC reduced its stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT – Get Rating) by 4.5% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 2,724 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 129 shares during the period. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF were worth $1,248,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 6.0% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 25,334 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,083,000 after buying an additional 1,435 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 1.5% in the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 15,455 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $6,163,000 after buying an additional 226 shares during the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 35.9% in the third quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 693 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $278,000 after buying an additional 183 shares during the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF during the third quarter valued at about $234,000. Finally, Red Door Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 1.8% during the third quarter. Red Door Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,683 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $675,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:VGT opened at $414.52 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $403.06 and its 200 day moving average price is $424.39. Vanguard Information Technology ETF has a 52-week low of $349.09 and a 52-week high of $467.06.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

