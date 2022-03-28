Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC Sells 1,292 Shares of iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB)

Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC lowered its position in shares of iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB – Get Rating) by 25.9% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 3,701 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,292 shares during the quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC’s holdings in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF were worth $565,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Consolidated Planning Corp purchased a new position in shares of iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF in the third quarter worth about $32,000. Herold Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF in the third quarter worth about $32,000. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Gradient Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF by 99.0% in the fourth quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 201 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Ahrens Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $41,000. 65.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

IBB opened at $128.16 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $127.57 and its 200-day moving average price is $145.82. iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF has a 12 month low of $118.60 and a 12 month high of $177.37.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 30th. Investors of record on Friday, March 25th will be issued a dividend of $0.118 per share. This represents a $0.47 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 24th. This is an increase from iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04.

iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the NASDAQ Biotechnology Index (the Index). The Index contains securities of NASDAQ listed companies that are classified according to the Industry Classification Benchmark as either biotechnology or pharmaceuticals, which also meet other eligibility criteria determined by NASDAQ.

