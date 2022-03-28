Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC Sells 111 Shares of Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC)

Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC reduced its position in shares of Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC – Get Rating) by 2.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,209 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 111 shares during the quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC’s holdings in Northrop Grumman were worth $1,629,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of NOC. Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its position in shares of Northrop Grumman by 8.0% in the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 55,073 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $18,809,000 after acquiring an additional 4,095 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in Northrop Grumman by 12.6% during the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 213,876 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $77,028,000 after purchasing an additional 23,939 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its position in Northrop Grumman by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 342,220 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $123,251,000 after purchasing an additional 3,624 shares during the last quarter. Commerce Bank lifted its holdings in Northrop Grumman by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 14,072 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $5,068,000 after buying an additional 331 shares during the period. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Northrop Grumman by 13.9% in the 3rd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 13,302 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $4,790,000 after buying an additional 1,628 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.20% of the company’s stock.

Get Northrop Grumman alerts:

Shares of Northrop Grumman stock opened at $458.18 on Monday. Northrop Grumman Co. has a 1 year low of $315.67 and a 1 year high of $490.82. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $412.94 and its 200 day moving average is $386.67. The stock has a market cap of $71.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.50, a PEG ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.22.

Northrop Grumman ( NYSE:NOC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The aerospace company reported $6.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.95 by $0.05. Northrop Grumman had a return on equity of 35.83% and a net margin of 19.64%. The firm had revenue of $8.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $6.59 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Northrop Grumman Co. will post 24.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 28th were issued a $1.57 dividend. This represents a $6.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.37%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 25th. Northrop Grumman’s dividend payout ratio is 14.40%.

A number of brokerages recently commented on NOC. StockNews.com upgraded Northrop Grumman from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Wolfe Research lowered shares of Northrop Grumman from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their target price on shares of Northrop Grumman from $416.00 to $437.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Jefferies Financial Group cut Northrop Grumman from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $410.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Northrop Grumman from $428.00 to $521.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $427.27.

In related news, VP Sheila C. Cheston sold 575 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $397.00, for a total transaction of $228,275.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Sheila C. Cheston sold 1,660 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $397.50, for a total value of $659,850.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 10,738 shares of company stock valued at $4,485,857. Corporate insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Northrop Grumman Profile (Get Rating)

Northrop Grumman Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. The company's Aeronautics Systems segment designs, develops, manufactures, integrates, and sustains aircraft systems. This segment also offers unmanned autonomous aircraft systems, including high-altitude long-endurance strategic ISR systems and vertical take-off and landing tactical ISR systems; and strategic long-range strike aircraft, tactical fighter and air dominance aircraft, and airborne battle management and command and control systems.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NOC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Northrop Grumman Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Northrop Grumman and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.