Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC Raises Holdings in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC increased its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Get Rating) by 4.0% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 16,439 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 629 shares during the period. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $1,528,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mechanics Bank Trust Department grew its position in Emerson Electric by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Mechanics Bank Trust Department now owns 25,941 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,412,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares during the period. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Emerson Electric by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 5,009 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $466,000 after buying an additional 234 shares during the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 15,658 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,456,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares during the period. Isthmus Partners LLC increased its position in Emerson Electric by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Isthmus Partners LLC now owns 109,389 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $10,170,000 after acquiring an additional 340 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hohimer Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Emerson Electric by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC now owns 31,132 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,894,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares during the period. 72.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:EMR opened at $98.51 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $58.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.51, a PEG ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 2.04 and a quick ratio of 1.60. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $94.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of $94.55. Emerson Electric Co. has a 1 year low of $86.72 and a 1 year high of $105.99.

Emerson Electric ( NYSE:EMR Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The industrial products company reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.06. Emerson Electric had a return on equity of 26.84% and a net margin of 14.85%. The company had revenue of $4.47 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.48 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.83 earnings per share. Emerson Electric’s revenue was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Emerson Electric Co. will post 4.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 10th. Investors of record on Friday, February 11th were issued a dividend of $0.515 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 10th. This represents a $2.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.09%. Emerson Electric’s payout ratio is 44.98%.

EMR has been the topic of several analyst reports. Mizuho assumed coverage on Emerson Electric in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $100.00 target price on the stock. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Emerson Electric from $111.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Emerson Electric from $102.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Oppenheimer upgraded shares of Emerson Electric from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $110.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on Emerson Electric from $116.00 to $112.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $108.42.

Emerson Electric Company Profile

Emerson Electric Co designs and manufactures technology and engineering products for industrial, commercial, and consumer markets worldwide. The company operates through Automation Solutions and Commercial & Residential Solutions segments. The Automation Solutions segment offers measurement and analytical instrumentation, industrial valves and equipment, and process control software and systems.

