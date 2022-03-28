Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC Purchases 194 Shares of CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME)

Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC grew its position in shares of CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME – Get Rating) by 10.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,112 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 194 shares during the quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC’s holdings in CME Group were worth $482,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of CME Group by 51.8% during the 4th quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 208 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 71 shares during the period. Benjamin Edwards Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of CME Group by 3,500.0% during the 3rd quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 216 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 210 shares during the period. Hilton Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of CME Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $50,000. RE Advisers Corp lifted its holdings in shares of CME Group by 53.1% during the 3rd quarter. RE Advisers Corp now owns 271 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 94 shares during the period. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CME Group by 57.8% during the 4th quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 355 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $81,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the period. 84.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on CME. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on CME Group from $202.00 to $201.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Raymond James upped their price objective on CME Group from $240.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on CME Group from $235.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Bank of America upped their price objective on CME Group from $244.00 to $252.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, Atlantic Securities lowered CME Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $250.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $252.77.

Shares of CME stock opened at $247.72 on Monday. CME Group Inc. has a 52-week low of $185.79 and a 52-week high of $256.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $89.03 billion, a PE ratio of 33.89, a PEG ratio of 4.59 and a beta of 0.44. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $236.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $223.38.

CME Group (NASDAQ:CME – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The financial services provider reported $1.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.02. CME Group had a return on equity of 8.93% and a net margin of 56.22%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.39 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that CME Group Inc. will post 7.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 10th were paid a $1.00 dividend. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 9th. This is a positive change from CME Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. CME Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 54.72%.

In other news, insider Sean Tully sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $229.80, for a total transaction of $919,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Charles P. Carey sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $244.36, for a total value of $733,080.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 32,650 shares of company stock valued at $7,814,564 in the last quarter. 0.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

CME Group, Inc operates a derivatives marketplace, which offers a range of futures and options products for risk management. Its exchanges offer a range of global benchmark products across all major asset classes based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange (FX), energy, agricultural commodities and metals.

