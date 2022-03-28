Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC Invests $499,000 in Direxion Flight to Safety Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:FLYT)

Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC bought a new position in shares of Direxion Flight to Safety Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:FLYT – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 9,885 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $499,000.
Separately, UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in Direxion Flight to Safety Strategy ETF by 43.8% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,787 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after purchasing an additional 544 shares during the last quarter.
NYSEARCA:FLYT opened at $49.01 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $49.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $49.54. Direxion Flight to Safety Strategy ETF has a 1-year low of $45.96 and a 1-year high of $51.38.
