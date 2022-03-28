Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC Invests $499,000 in Direxion Flight to Safety Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:FLYT)

Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC bought a new position in shares of Direxion Flight to Safety Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:FLYT – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 9,885 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $499,000.

Separately, UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in Direxion Flight to Safety Strategy ETF by 43.8% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,787 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after purchasing an additional 544 shares during the last quarter.

Get Direxion Flight to Safety Strategy ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA:FLYT opened at $49.01 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $49.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $49.54. Direxion Flight to Safety Strategy ETF has a 1-year low of $45.96 and a 1-year high of $51.38.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FLYT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Direxion Flight to Safety Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:FLYT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Direxion Flight to Safety Strategy ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Direxion Flight to Safety Strategy ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.