Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC Increases Holdings in Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS)

Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC boosted its position in Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS – Get Rating) by 255.8% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 5,749 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,133 shares during the period. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC’s holdings in Keysight Technologies were worth $1,187,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Asset Dedication LLC bought a new stake in shares of Keysight Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Sage Private Wealth Group LLC bought a new stake in Keysight Technologies in the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Keysight Technologies by 117.9% during the third quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 268 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the period. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Keysight Technologies in the third quarter worth approximately $46,000. Finally, Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Keysight Technologies in the fourth quarter worth $52,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.87% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE KEYS opened at $160.11 on Monday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $161.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $177.45. Keysight Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $134.65 and a fifty-two week high of $209.08. The company has a market capitalization of $29.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.33, a P/E/G ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 2.39 and a current ratio of 3.03.

Keysight Technologies ( NYSE:KEYS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 17th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.10. Keysight Technologies had a return on equity of 29.55% and a net margin of 18.98%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.23 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Keysight Technologies, Inc. will post 6.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have issued reports on KEYS. Susquehanna Bancshares restated a “buy” rating and issued a $222.00 price objective on shares of Keysight Technologies in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Keysight Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $176.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Susquehanna reissued a “buy” rating and set a $222.00 target price on shares of Keysight Technologies in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Keysight Technologies from $200.00 to $192.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Keysight Technologies from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $203.69.

In other Keysight Technologies news, SVP Ingrid A. Estrada sold 2,000 shares of Keysight Technologies stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.62, for a total value of $319,240.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.55% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Keysight Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of electronic design and test solutions that are used in the design, development, manufacture, installation, deployment, validation, optimization and secure operation of electronics systems to communications, networking and electronics industries. It operates through the following segments: Communications Solutions Group, and Electronic Industrial Solutions Group.

