Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC Has $537,000 Holdings in Dimensional International Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFIV)

Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC cut its holdings in shares of Dimensional International Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFIV – Get Rating) by 4.9% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 16,355 shares of the company’s stock after selling 849 shares during the quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC’s holdings in Dimensional International Value ETF were worth $537,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dimensional International Value ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $317,696,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new position in shares of Dimensional International Value ETF in the third quarter valued at $99,127,000. Modera Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dimensional International Value ETF in the third quarter valued at $56,174,000. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dimensional International Value ETF in the third quarter valued at $39,493,000. Finally, TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Dimensional International Value ETF by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 1,071,394 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,163,000 after purchasing an additional 57,866 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA DFIV opened at $33.79 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $33.65. Dimensional International Value ETF has a one year low of $30.59 and a one year high of $35.63.

