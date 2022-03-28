Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC Has $1.43 Million Stock Position in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD)

Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC raised its stake in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD – Get Rating) by 19.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 65,038 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after buying an additional 10,790 shares during the period. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC’s holdings in Enterprise Products Partners were worth $1,428,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wealthspire Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 118.6% during the third quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 50,555 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,094,000 after purchasing an additional 27,425 shares during the period. JRM Investment Counsel LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 1.4% during the third quarter. JRM Investment Counsel LLC now owns 760,923 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $16,466,000 after purchasing an additional 10,734 shares during the period. Cetera Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 30.9% during the third quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 367,394 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $7,950,000 after purchasing an additional 86,796 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its holdings in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 0.3% during the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 2,195,317 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $47,625,000 after purchasing an additional 7,073 shares during the period. Finally, HighTower Trust Services LTA lifted its holdings in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. HighTower Trust Services LTA now owns 545,483 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $11,979,000 after purchasing an additional 9,250 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.76% of the company’s stock.

EPD has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $30.00 to $27.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 16th. Citigroup downgraded shares of Enterprise Products Partners from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 31st. StockNews.com raised shares of Enterprise Products Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut shares of Enterprise Products Partners from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $29.00 to $27.00 in a report on Friday, January 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Enterprise Products Partners presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $26.71.

In other Enterprise Products Partners news, Director John R. Rutherford acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 2nd. The stock was bought at an average price of $23.72 per share, with a total value of $237,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Director John R. Rutherford acquired 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 18th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $23.76 per share, with a total value of $356,400.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 30,000 shares of company stock worth $701,600. 37.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Enterprise Products Partners stock opened at $25.47 on Monday. Enterprise Products Partners L.P. has a fifty-two week low of $20.42 and a fifty-two week high of $25.90. The stock has a market cap of $55.43 billion, a PE ratio of 12.13 and a beta of 1.25. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $24.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $23.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.14.

Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE:EPD – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The oil and gas producer reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.54 by ($0.02). Enterprise Products Partners had a return on equity of 18.56% and a net margin of 11.36%. The firm had revenue of $11.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.67 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.51 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 61.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Enterprise Products Partners L.P. will post 2.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 11th. Investors of record on Monday, January 31st were issued a dividend of $0.465 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 27th. This is a boost from Enterprise Products Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. This represents a $1.86 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.30%. Enterprise Products Partners’s payout ratio is 88.57%.

About Enterprise Products Partners

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. provides midstream energy services to producers and consumers of natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), crude oil, petrochemicals, and refined products. The company operates through four segments: NGL Pipelines & Services, Crude Oil Pipelines & Services, Natural Gas Pipelines & Services, and Petrochemical & Refined Products Services.

