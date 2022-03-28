Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC Has $1.30 Million Stock Position in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC grew its stake in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Get Rating) by 2.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,559 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after buying an additional 316 shares during the quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $1,299,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Medtronic by 8.2% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 13,000,437 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,613,745,000 after acquiring an additional 981,186 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its position in shares of Medtronic by 1.3% in the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 1,597,954 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $198,355,000 after purchasing an additional 20,078 shares in the last quarter. TIAA FSB boosted its holdings in Medtronic by 13.5% during the third quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 132,325 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $16,587,000 after purchasing an additional 15,787 shares during the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC bought a new position in Medtronic in the third quarter valued at $319,000. Finally, Manning & Napier Group LLC increased its stake in Medtronic by 30.0% in the 3rd quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC now owns 1,305,563 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $163,650,000 after buying an additional 301,019 shares during the last quarter. 79.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, SVP Carol A. Surface sold 6,000 shares of Medtronic stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.30, for a total value of $631,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Karen L. Parkhill sold 682 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total value of $75,020.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on MDT shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Medtronic from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $130.00 to $105.00 in a report on Friday, December 17th. Oppenheimer lowered their price target on Medtronic from $145.00 to $136.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on Medtronic from $142.00 to $124.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Medtronic from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $145.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Medtronic from $130.00 to $129.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Medtronic has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $129.45.

MDT opened at $108.46 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 2.61 and a quick ratio of 2.10. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $104.95 and a 200 day simple moving average of $112.75. Medtronic plc has a 1 year low of $98.38 and a 1 year high of $135.89. The company has a market capitalization of $145.50 billion, a PE ratio of 29.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.74.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The medical technology company reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $7.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.91 billion. Medtronic had a return on equity of 14.57% and a net margin of 15.46%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.29 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Medtronic plc will post 5.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 25th will be paid a $0.63 dividend. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.32%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 24th. Medtronic’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 69.42%.

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells device-based medical therapies to hospitals, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. It operates through four segments: Cardiovascular Portfolio, Neuroscience Portfolio, Medical Surgical Portfolio, and Diabetes Operating Unit. The Cardiovascular Portfolio segment offers implantable cardiac pacemakers, cardioverter defibrillators, and cardiac resynchronization therapy devices; AF ablation products; insertable cardiac monitor systems; mechanical circulatory support; TYRX products; and remote monitoring and patient-centered software.

