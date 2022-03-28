Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC Buys 1,752 Shares of ARK Next Generation Internation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKW)

Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC raised its stake in ARK Next Generation Internation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKW – Get Rating) by 42.0% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 5,919 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,752 shares during the period. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC’s holdings in ARK Next Generation Internation ETF were worth $702,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of ARKW. TownSquare Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of ARK Next Generation Internation ETF by 1.8% during the third quarter. TownSquare Capital LLC now owns 4,801 shares of the company’s stock worth $667,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its holdings in ARK Next Generation Internation ETF by 6.1% during the third quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,746 shares of the company’s stock worth $242,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. SP Asset Management lifted its holdings in ARK Next Generation Internation ETF by 5.6% during the third quarter. SP Asset Management now owns 1,896 shares of the company’s stock worth $291,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. increased its holdings in shares of ARK Next Generation Internation ETF by 3.3% in the third quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 3,386 shares of the company’s stock worth $470,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Manchester Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of ARK Next Generation Internation ETF by 1.3% during the third quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 9,659 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,341,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the period.

Shares of ARKW opened at $85.24 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $86.47 and a 200 day simple moving average of $119.88. ARK Next Generation Internation ETF has a 52-week low of $67.86 and a 52-week high of $162.04.

