Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC Boosts Position in Aon plc (NYSE:AON)

Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC boosted its position in shares of Aon plc (NYSE:AON – Get Rating) by 6.7% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 2,040 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 128 shares during the quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC’s holdings in AON were worth $613,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of AON. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management purchased a new stake in shares of AON in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Concord Wealth Partners lifted its position in AON by 103.8% during the fourth quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 108 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the period. Asset Dedication LLC acquired a new stake in AON during the third quarter worth about $37,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in AON by 191.5% during the fourth quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 137 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc acquired a new stake in AON during the third quarter worth about $43,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.17% of the company’s stock.

Get AON alerts:

In other AON news, President Eric Andersen sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $282.57, for a total value of $2,119,275.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Darren Zeidel sold 82 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $308.31, for a total value of $25,281.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 42,390 shares of company stock worth $11,982,022 over the last quarter. 0.99% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE:AON opened at $322.94 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.11. The business’s 50 day moving average is $289.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $294.16. Aon plc has a 52 week low of $223.19 and a 52 week high of $326.25. The company has a market cap of $71.15 billion, a PE ratio of 57.98 and a beta of 0.89.

AON (NYSE:AON – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, February 4th. The financial services provider reported $3.71 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.40 by $0.31. The company had revenue of $3.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.16 billion. AON had a return on equity of 87.65% and a net margin of 10.29%. AON’s quarterly revenue was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.62 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Aon plc will post 13.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AON announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase plan on Friday, February 18th that authorizes the company to buyback $7.50 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the financial services provider to purchase up to 11.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 1st were paid a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, January 31st. AON’s payout ratio is 36.62%.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on AON. Evercore ISI lowered AON from an “in-line” rating to an “underperform” rating and increased their target price for the company from $288.00 to $292.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on AON from $325.00 to $295.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on AON from $326.00 to $321.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $301.06.

AON Profile (Get Rating)

Aon Plc operates as a global professional services firm. It provides advice and solutions to clients focused on risk, retirement, and health through the following products and services: Commercial Risk Solutions, Reinsurance Solutions, Retirement Solutions, Health Solutions, and Data and Analytic Services.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AON? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Aon plc (NYSE:AON – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for AON Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AON and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.