Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC Boosts Holdings in NuShares ESG Mid-Cap Growth ETF (BATS:NUMG)

Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC increased its holdings in shares of NuShares ESG Mid-Cap Growth ETF (BATS:NUMG – Get Rating) by 108.7% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 13,430 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,995 shares during the period. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC’s holdings in NuShares ESG Mid-Cap Growth ETF were worth $661,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of NUMG. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of NuShares ESG Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $6,908,000. Money Design Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in NuShares ESG Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $5,837,000. Creative Planning acquired a new stake in shares of NuShares ESG Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $3,908,000. Parcion Private Wealth LLC raised its holdings in NuShares ESG Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 52.9% during the third quarter. Parcion Private Wealth LLC now owns 170,977 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,647,000 after purchasing an additional 59,122 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in NuShares ESG Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 28.4% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 202,917 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,035,000 after acquiring an additional 44,923 shares in the last quarter.

BATS NUMG opened at $43.58 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $42.42 and a two-hundred day moving average of $50.11. NuShares ESG Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $26.00 and a 1 year high of $31.52.

