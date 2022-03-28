DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC) Stock Position Raised by Verdence Capital Advisors LLC

Verdence Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC – Get Rating) by 12.4% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 9,957 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,099 shares during the quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in DXC Technology were worth $321,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of DXC. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in shares of DXC Technology by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,166,503 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,423,000 after acquiring an additional 17,671 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its stake in shares of DXC Technology by 60.1% in the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 8,191 shares of the company’s stock valued at $275,000 after acquiring an additional 3,076 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. bought a new position in shares of DXC Technology in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $226,000. Summit X LLC raised its stake in shares of DXC Technology by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. Summit X LLC now owns 40,014 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,343,000 after acquiring an additional 1,791 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Paragon Capital Management Ltd bought a new position in shares of DXC Technology in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $205,000. 89.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:DXC opened at $33.54 on Monday. DXC Technology has a 1-year low of $27.51 and a 1-year high of $44.18. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $33.03. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83.

DXC Technology ( NYSE:DXC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.92. DXC Technology had a positive return on equity of 16.81% and a negative net margin of 3.67%. The company had revenue of $4.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.10 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.84 EPS. DXC Technology’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that DXC Technology will post 3.66 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on DXC shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on DXC Technology from $41.00 to $39.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. Cowen lowered their target price on DXC Technology from $50.00 to $45.00 in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Bank of America lowered DXC Technology from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $45.00 to $30.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on DXC Technology from $40.00 to $35.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised DXC Technology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $37.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, February 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $42.25.

In other news, EVP William L. Deckelman, Jr. sold 53,831 shares of DXC Technology stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.68, for a total transaction of $1,974,521.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.39% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

DXC Technology Co provides technology consulting, outsourcing and support services. It operates through the following segments: Global Business Services (GBS) and Global Infrastructure Services (GIS). The GBS segment provides technology solutions that help clients address challenges and accelerate the digital transformations that are tailored to each client’s specific objectives.

