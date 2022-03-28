Ducommun (NYSE:DCO) Rating Increased to Strong-Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Ducommun (NYSE:DCO – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note published on Thursday morning.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Ducommun from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ducommun from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, February 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $59.50.

Ducommun stock opened at $53.52 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $640.74 million, a PE ratio of 4.83 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a current ratio of 3.03. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $47.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $47.89. Ducommun has a twelve month low of $40.82 and a twelve month high of $65.40.

Ducommun ( NYSE:DCO Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The aerospace company reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.79. The firm had revenue of $164.84 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $167.02 million. Ducommun had a net margin of 21.00% and a return on equity of 9.49%. Equities analysts anticipate that Ducommun will post 3.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Robert C. Ducommun sold 2,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.69, for a total transaction of $118,552.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, VP Jerry L. Redondo sold 6,052 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.33, for a total transaction of $304,597.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 9,802 shares of company stock worth $503,025. 10.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of DCO. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in Ducommun by 67.7% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 805 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares during the period. Denali Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Ducommun in the 4th quarter valued at $42,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its holdings in Ducommun by 89,900.0% in the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 3,600 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $196,000 after purchasing an additional 3,596 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in Ducommun by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,825 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $209,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares during the period. Finally, Voya Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Ducommun by 6.7% in the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 4,690 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $236,000 after purchasing an additional 295 shares during the period. 83.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ducommun, Inc engages in the provision of engineering and manufacturing services to the aerospace, defence, industrial, and medical industries. It operates through the Electronic Systems and Structural Systems business segment. The Electronic Systems segment offers electronic and electromechanical products used in worldwide technology-driven markets.

