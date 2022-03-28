Dropbox, Inc. (NASDAQ:DBX) Position Cut by GAM Holding AG

GAM Holding AG trimmed its stake in Dropbox, Inc. (NASDAQ:DBX – Get Rating) by 89.5% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 56,076 shares of the company’s stock after selling 475,788 shares during the quarter. GAM Holding AG’s holdings in Dropbox were worth $1,472,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Dropbox in the third quarter valued at $70,000. FourThought Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of Dropbox by 38.0% during the third quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 3,430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,000 after purchasing an additional 944 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Dropbox during the third quarter valued at $103,000. Activest Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Dropbox during the fourth quarter valued at $88,000. Finally, Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. increased its holdings in shares of Dropbox by 6.4% during the third quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 6,598 shares of the company’s stock valued at $193,000 after purchasing an additional 399 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 61.06% of the company’s stock.

In other Dropbox news, President Timothy H. Young sold 12,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.29, for a total transaction of $296,947.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Timothy Regan sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total value of $75,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 53,000 shares of company stock worth $1,189,493 in the last three months. 23.75% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on DBX. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Dropbox in a report on Friday, February 18th. Berenberg Bank began coverage on Dropbox in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. They set a “hold” rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered Dropbox from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, February 28th. Finally, JMP Securities lowered their target price on Dropbox from $39.00 to $30.00 in a report on Friday, February 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $30.83.

NASDAQ:DBX traded up $0.10 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $23.37. 63,226 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,043,877. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $23.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $25.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.92 billion, a PE ratio of 27.38 and a beta of 0.91. Dropbox, Inc. has a 1-year low of $19.90 and a 1-year high of $33.00.

Dropbox (NASDAQ:DBX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.21. Dropbox had a negative return on equity of 235.32% and a net margin of 15.56%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.12 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Dropbox, Inc. will post 0.89 earnings per share for the current year.

Dropbox, Inc is a collaboration platform that’s transforming the way people and teams work together. It offers the following products: Dropbox Basic, Dropbox Plus, Dropbox Professional, and Dropbox Business. The Dropbox Basic is the simple, powerful home for photos, videos, documents, and other files.

