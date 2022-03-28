DRDGOLD (NYSE:DRD) Shares Down 4.9%

DRDGOLD Limited (NYSE:DRD – Get Rating)’s stock price was down 4.9% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $9.27 and last traded at $9.28. Approximately 1,624 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 240,125 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.76.

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded DRDGOLD from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 17th.

The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $8.99 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.87. The company has a current ratio of 5.03, a quick ratio of 4.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 11th were given a dividend of $0.1328 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 10th. This represents a $0.53 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.69%.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in DRDGOLD by 204.0% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,159 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 2,120 shares in the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise raised its stake in DRDGOLD by 1,190.6% in the third quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 3,291 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 3,036 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in DRDGOLD in the fourth quarter worth approximately $93,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new position in DRDGOLD in the third quarter worth approximately $98,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of DRDGOLD during the second quarter worth $174,000. 11.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DRDGOLD Ltd. engages in the business of retreatment of surface gold. It operates through the following segments: Ergo, FWGR, and Other Reconciling Items. The Ergo segment treats slime dams and sand dumps to the south of Johannesburg’s central business district as well as the East and Central Rand goldfields.

