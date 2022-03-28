Dollarama Inc. (TSE:DOL) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Dollarama Inc. (TSE:DOL – Get Rating) have been given an average rating of “Buy” by the eleven research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation, six have assigned a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$67.60.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on DOL shares. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Dollarama from C$70.00 to C$77.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price target on shares of Dollarama from C$57.00 to C$65.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Desjardins raised Dollarama from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 7th. Scotiabank increased their target price on Dollarama from C$66.00 to C$72.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 23rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised Dollarama from a “market perform” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from C$61.00 to C$71.00 in a research note on Friday, January 21st.

In other news, Director Joshua Bekenstein sold 2,284 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$63.99, for a total transaction of C$146,150.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 24,716 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$1,581,552.12.

Shares of TSE:DOL opened at C$67.53 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of C$20.11 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.58. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is C$65.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$60.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 18,873.64, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 0.22. Dollarama has a fifty-two week low of C$51.50 and a fifty-two week high of C$71.07.

Dollarama Inc operates a chain of dollar stores in Canada. Its stores offer general merchandise, consumables, and seasonal items. The company also offers products online. As of January 31, 2021, it operated 1,355 stores. The company was formerly known as Dollarama Capital Corporation and changed its name to Dollarama Inc in September 2009.

