Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR) Shares Sold by Kestra Advisory Services LLC

Kestra Advisory Services LLC lowered its stake in shares of Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR – Get Rating) by 75.3% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 6,666 shares of the company’s stock after selling 20,306 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Dollar Tree were worth $937,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of DLTR. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management purchased a new position in Dollar Tree during the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Dollar Tree during the third quarter worth approximately $48,000. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC purchased a new position in Dollar Tree during the fourth quarter worth approximately $56,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. purchased a new position in Dollar Tree during the third quarter worth approximately $63,000. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Dollar Tree by 1,275.8% during the fourth quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 454 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 421 shares during the period. 92.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, insider David A. Jacobs sold 3,395 shares of Dollar Tree stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.00, for a total value of $485,485.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DLTR stock opened at $156.41 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $35.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.97, a P/E/G ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 0.30. Dollar Tree, Inc. has a 1-year low of $84.26 and a 1-year high of $158.00. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $141.03 and a two-hundred day moving average of $126.43.

Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 2nd. The company reported $2.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.79 by $0.22. Dollar Tree had a net margin of 5.05% and a return on equity of 18.07%. The company had revenue of $7.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.12 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.13 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Dollar Tree, Inc. will post 7.91 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on DLTR shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Dollar Tree from $169.00 to $181.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. Piper Sandler raised shares of Dollar Tree from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $157.00 to $181.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Telsey Advisory Group raised their target price on shares of Dollar Tree from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Dollar Tree from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $155.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Dollar Tree from $171.00 to $176.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $151.80.

Dollar Tree, Inc owns and operates discount variety stores offering merchandise at the fixed prices. It operates through Dollar Tree and Family Dollar segments. The Dollar Tree segment includes operations under Dollar Tree and Dollar Tree Canada brands, with its distribution centers in the United States and in Canada.

