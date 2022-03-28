DNP Select Income Fund (NYSE:DNP) Sets New 12-Month High at $11.94

Shares of DNP Select Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:DNP – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $11.94 and last traded at $11.93, with a volume of 510383 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $11.87.

The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.96.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 11th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 30th will be given a $0.065 dividend. This represents a $0.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 29th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in DNP. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of DNP Select Income Fund by 16.5% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,438,536 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $36,655,000 after buying an additional 485,980 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp purchased a new position in shares of DNP Select Income Fund during the second quarter valued at about $1,472,000. Shulman DeMeo Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of DNP Select Income Fund during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,242,000. Brookstone Capital Management increased its position in shares of DNP Select Income Fund by 121.3% during the third quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 195,643 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,091,000 after buying an additional 107,256 shares during the period. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC increased its position in shares of DNP Select Income Fund by 33.4% during the third quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 287,599 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $3,066,000 after buying an additional 71,973 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 6.37% of the company’s stock.

About DNP Select Income Fund (NYSE:DNP)

DNP Select Income Fund Inc is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched by Virtus Investment Partners, Inc The fund is managed by Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co It invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of the United States. For the fixed income portion, the fund invests in bonds.

