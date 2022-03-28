DNP Select Income Fund (NYSE:DNP) Sets New 12-Month High at $11.94

Shares of DNP Select Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:DNP – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $11.94 and last traded at $11.93, with a volume of 510383 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $11.87.
The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.96.
The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 11th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 30th will be given a $0.065 dividend. This represents a $0.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 29th.
About DNP Select Income Fund (NYSE:DNP)
DNP Select Income Fund Inc is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched by Virtus Investment Partners, Inc The fund is managed by Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co It invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of the United States. For the fixed income portion, the fund invests in bonds.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on DNP Select Income Fund (DNP)
- The Bottom Is In For Paypal
- Workhorse Group Insider Buys Shares And Sends Stock Higher
- Buying the Dip in Fortive Stock is a Strong Move
- Splunk Stock is Worth Exploring
- Why Gamestop Stock Won’t Stop Going Up
Receive News & Ratings for DNP Select Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DNP Select Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.