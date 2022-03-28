Dno Asa (OTCMKTS:DTNOF) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Dno Asa (OTCMKTS:DTNOF – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 18,500 shares, a decline of 73.1% from the February 28th total of 68,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 23.1 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS DTNOF remained flat at $$1.46 during midday trading on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $1.38 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.31. Dno Asa has a 52 week low of $0.91 and a 52 week high of $1.57.

DNO ASA engages in the exploration, development, and production of international oil and gas. It operates through the following segments: Kurdistan, North Sea, and Other. The Kurdistan segment involves in the gross production at the Tawke license, containing the Tawke and Peshkabir fields. The North Sea segment comprises of nine fields in Norway and four fields in the United Kingdom.

