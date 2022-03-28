disBalancer Tops 1-Day Trading Volume of $391,464.00 (DDOS)

disBalancer (DDOS) traded up 5.3% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on March 28th. In the last week, disBalancer has traded 36.4% higher against the US dollar. disBalancer has a total market cap of $2.64 million and approximately $391,464.00 worth of disBalancer was traded on exchanges in the last day. One disBalancer coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.44 or 0.00000924 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002117 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00001853 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $22.20 or 0.00046972 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0696 or 0.00000147 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3,339.47 or 0.07066641 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded 396,248.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $47,274.47 or 1.00037264 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 13.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26.65 or 0.00056403 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.05 or 0.00046660 BTC.

disBalancer’s total supply is 6,516,000 coins and its circulating supply is 6,056,165 coins. disBalancer’s official Twitter account is @thedisbalancer

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as disBalancer directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade disBalancer should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy disBalancer using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

