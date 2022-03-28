disBalancer Hits Market Capitalization of $2.46 Million (DDOS)

disBalancer (DDOS) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on March 27th. Over the last week, disBalancer has traded 27.1% higher against the dollar. One disBalancer coin can currently be purchased for $0.41 or 0.00000868 BTC on major exchanges. disBalancer has a market cap of $2.46 million and $157,148.00 worth of disBalancer was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002139 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.86 or 0.00001832 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $22.42 or 0.00047930 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0690 or 0.00000148 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,270.53 or 0.06993080 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded up 396,248.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $46,679.83 or 0.99811298 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 10.7% against the dollar and now trades at $21.52 or 0.00046019 BTC.

disBalancer Coin Profile

disBalancer’s total supply is 6,516,000 coins and its circulating supply is 6,054,299 coins. disBalancer’s official Twitter account is @thedisbalancer

Buying and Selling disBalancer

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as disBalancer directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade disBalancer should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy disBalancer using one of the exchanges listed above.

