Digitalcoin 1-Day Volume Tops $107.00 (DGC)

Digitalcoin (DGC) traded 18.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on March 28th. One Digitalcoin coin can now be bought for $0.0048 or 0.00000010 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Digitalcoin has a total market capitalization of $183,503.23 and $107.00 worth of Digitalcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Digitalcoin has traded down 49.5% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $47,517.26 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,372.88 or 0.07098221 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000318 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $131.94 or 0.00277671 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $382.99 or 0.00805992 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $47.58 or 0.00100142 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.18 or 0.00012999 BTC.

The Sandbox (SAND) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.61 or 0.00007592 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $220.68 or 0.00464427 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $206.74 or 0.00435077 BTC.

About Digitalcoin

Digitalcoin (DGC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses theMultiple Algorithms hashing algorithm. Digitalcoin’s total supply is 38,618,228 coins. Digitalcoin’s official Twitter account is @DigitalcoinDGC and its Facebook page is accessible here . Digitalcoin’s official website is digitalcoin.co . The Reddit community for Digitalcoin is /r/digitalcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Digitalcoin is an alternative open-source cryptocurrency with focus on economic fairness and growth. It uses the tagline “A Currency for the Digital Age”. The Digitalcoin community aims to help facilitate the circulation of digital currency by bridging the gap between the common public and the new cryptocurrency technology. Blocks are hashed using Scrypt, X11 and SHA256 algorithms. The average block confirmation time for Digitalcoin takes about 40 seconds. The total supply of digitalcoins will balance out around 48,166,000 as block halvings occur. “

Digitalcoin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Digitalcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Digitalcoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Digitalcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

