Digital Turbine, Inc. (NASDAQ:APPS) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Digital Turbine, Inc. (NASDAQ:APPS – Get Rating) has been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the six research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $104.75.

Separately, Macquarie cut their price objective on Digital Turbine from $80.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th.

In related news, Director Michelle M. Sterling purchased 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 7th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $36.79 per share, with a total value of $36,790.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert M. Deutschman purchased 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 14th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $31.66 per share, for a total transaction of $474,900.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 5.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Digital Turbine by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,973,448 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $608,281,000 after buying an additional 265,537 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in Digital Turbine by 240.6% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 6,329,093 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $435,125,000 after buying an additional 4,470,615 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Digital Turbine by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,807,074 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $171,203,000 after acquiring an additional 41,504 shares during the period. Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA boosted its holdings in Digital Turbine by 13.0% during the third quarter. Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA now owns 2,169,653 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $149,164,000 after acquiring an additional 249,220 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Digital Turbine by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,558,196 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $95,034,000 after acquiring an additional 36,607 shares during the period. 63.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:APPS traded up $0.66 on Friday, reaching $42.79. 9,757 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,803,773. Digital Turbine has a fifty-two week low of $30.60 and a fifty-two week high of $93.98. The company’s 50 day moving average is $43.26 and its 200-day moving average is $57.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.15 billion, a PE ratio of 91.59, a P/E/G ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 2.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.70.

Digital Turbine (NASDAQ:APPS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 7th. The software maker reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.06. Digital Turbine had a return on equity of 33.35% and a net margin of 4.58%. The company had revenue of $375.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $353.21 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.21 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 323.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Digital Turbine will post 1.46 EPS for the current year.

Digital Turbine, Inc engages in the innovation of media and mobile communications which helps to deliver an end-to-end platform solution for mobile operators, application developers, device original equipment manufacturers (OEM), and other third parties. It operates through the Media Distribution segment, which consists of products and services that simplify the discovery and delivery of mobile applications and content media for consumers.

