Digital Turbine, Inc. (NASDAQ:APPS) Receives $104.75 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Digital Turbine, Inc. (NASDAQ:APPS – Get Rating) has been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the six research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $104.75.

Separately, Macquarie lowered their price target on shares of Digital Turbine from $80.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 9th.

In related news, Director Michelle M. Sterling bought 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 7th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $36.79 per share, with a total value of $36,790.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Robert M. Deutschman purchased 15,000 shares of Digital Turbine stock in a transaction on Monday, March 14th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $31.66 per share, for a total transaction of $474,900.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 5.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Tealwood Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Digital Turbine during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,156,000. Norges Bank bought a new position in Digital Turbine during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,554,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Digital Turbine by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,973,448 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $608,281,000 after purchasing an additional 265,537 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in shares of Digital Turbine by 16.8% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 128,550 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $7,841,000 after purchasing an additional 18,530 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Digital Turbine by 11.6% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 407,533 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $24,856,000 after purchasing an additional 42,228 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.52% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ APPS traded up $0.66 during trading on Friday, hitting $42.79. 9,757 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,803,773. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 91.59, a PEG ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 2.28. Digital Turbine has a 12-month low of $30.60 and a 12-month high of $93.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.70. The business has a 50 day moving average of $43.26 and a 200-day moving average of $57.67.

Digital Turbine (NASDAQ:APPS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 7th. The software maker reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $375.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $353.21 million. Digital Turbine had a net margin of 4.58% and a return on equity of 33.35%. The company’s revenue was up 323.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.21 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Digital Turbine will post 1.46 EPS for the current year.

Digital Turbine, Inc engages in the innovation of media and mobile communications which helps to deliver an end-to-end platform solution for mobile operators, application developers, device original equipment manufacturers (OEM), and other third parties. It operates through the Media Distribution segment, which consists of products and services that simplify the discovery and delivery of mobile applications and content media for consumers.

