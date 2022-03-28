DEXTools (DEXT) Trading Up 11.3% Over Last Week

DEXTools (DEXT) traded up 2.6% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on March 27th. DEXTools has a total market cap of $26.71 million and $157,856.00 worth of DEXTools was traded on exchanges in the last day. One DEXTools coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.27 or 0.00000580 BTC on exchanges. Over the last seven days, DEXTools has traded 11.3% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002139 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.69 or 0.00003607 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002137 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.75 or 0.00035812 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $51.81 or 0.00110779 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

About DEXTools

DEXTools (DEXT) is a coin. DEXTools’ total supply is 147,783,255 coins and its circulating supply is 98,477,662 coins. DEXTools’ official Twitter account is @DEXToolsApp and its Facebook page is accessible here . DEXTools’ official website is www.dextools.io

According to CryptoCompare, “DEXTools is an Assistant App for Traders, which includes multiple tools to improve the users' trading. Powered by blockchain, The DEXT token is necessary to be able to subscribe to the application. “

Buying and Selling DEXTools

