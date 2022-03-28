Deutsche Post (FRA:DPW) PT Set at €67.00 by Berenberg Bank

Deutsche Post (FRA:DPW – Get Rating) received a €67.00 ($73.63) price objective from investment analysts at Berenberg Bank in a research report issued on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Berenberg Bank’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 51.43% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on DPW. Warburg Research set a €59.00 ($64.84) price objective on Deutsche Post in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €65.00 ($71.43) price objective on Deutsche Post in a report on Tuesday, March 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €59.00 ($64.84) price target on Deutsche Post in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €67.00 ($73.63) price target on Deutsche Post in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €62.40 ($68.57) target price on Deutsche Post in a report on Friday, March 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Deutsche Post currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of €64.54 ($70.92).

Shares of Deutsche Post stock traded down €0.34 ($0.37) on Monday, hitting €44.25 ($48.62). 1,984,222 shares of the company were exchanged. Deutsche Post has a 1-year low of €30.52 ($33.54) and a 1-year high of €41.32 ($45.41). The company has a 50-day moving average price of €48.48 and a 200 day moving average price of €52.91.

Deutsche Post AG operates as a mail and logistics company in Germany, rest of Europe, the Americas, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates through five segments: Post & Parcel Germany; Express; Global Forwarding, Freight; Supply Chain; and eCommerce Solutions. The Post & Parcel Germany segment transports and delivers mail, letters, parcels, physical and hybrid letters, and special products for merchandize.

