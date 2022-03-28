Deutsche Bank Rese… Reiterates “€82.00” Price Target for Henkel AG & Co. KGaA (FRA:HEN3)

Deutsche Bank Rese… set a €82.00 ($90.11) price target on Henkel AG & Co. KGaA (FRA:HEN3 – Get Rating) in a report released on Thursday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on HEN3. Berenberg Bank set a €64.00 ($70.33) price objective on shares of Henkel AG & Co. KGaA in a research report on Thursday. Oddo Bhf set a €75.00 ($82.42) price objective on shares of Henkel AG & Co. KGaA in a research report on Monday, January 31st. Jefferies Financial Group set a €80.00 ($87.91) price objective on shares of Henkel AG & Co. KGaA in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €74.00 ($81.32) price target on shares of Henkel AG & Co. KGaA in a research report on Monday, March 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €74.00 ($81.32) price target on shares of Henkel AG & Co. KGaA in a research report on Thursday. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of €80.82 ($88.82).

Get Henkel AG & Co. KGaA alerts:

HEN3 stock opened at €60.92 ($66.95) on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average is €70.26 and its 200-day moving average is €74.05. Henkel AG & Co. KGaA has a 1 year low of €103.00 ($113.19) and a 1 year high of €129.65 ($142.47).

Henkel AG & Co KGaA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the adhesive technologies, beauty care, and laundry and home care businesses worldwide. The company's Adhesive Technologies segment offers adhesives, sealants, and functional coatings for various business areas, including packaging and consumer goods; automotive and metals; electronics and industrials; and craftsmen, construction, and professional industries.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Henkel AG & Co. KGaA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Henkel AG & Co. KGaA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.