Deutsche Bank Rese… Reiterates “€33.00” Price Target for Evotec (ETR:EVT)

Deutsche Bank Rese… set a €33.00 ($36.26) price target on Evotec (ETR:EVT – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on EVT. Berenberg Bank set a €47.00 ($51.65) target price on Evotec in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €55.00 ($60.44) price objective on shares of Evotec in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Warburg Research set a €43.00 ($47.25) price objective on shares of Evotec in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Morgan Stanley set a €53.00 ($58.24) target price on shares of Evotec in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a €50.00 ($54.95) price target on shares of Evotec in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd.

Shares of ETR:EVT opened at €26.41 ($29.02) on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is €29.38 and its 200 day moving average is €37.23. The company has a market cap of $4.67 billion and a PE ratio of 17.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 50.43, a current ratio of 2.48 and a quick ratio of 2.22. Evotec has a 1 year low of €23.26 ($25.56) and a 1 year high of €45.83 ($50.36).

Evotec SE operates as a drug discovery and development partner for the pharmaceutical and biotechnology industry worldwide. The company is developing pharmaceutical products in various therapeutic areas, such as neuronal diseases, diabetes and complications of diabetes, pain, inflammation, oncology, infectious diseases, respiratory diseases, fibrosis, rare diseases, and women's health.

