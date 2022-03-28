Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Trims Koninklijke Philips (NYSE:PHG) Target Price to €30.00

Koninklijke Philips (NYSE:PHG – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from €35.00 ($38.46) to €30.00 ($32.97) in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “hold” rating on the technology company’s stock.

PHG has been the topic of several other reports. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Koninklijke Philips from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Citigroup lowered shares of Koninklijke Philips from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. HSBC raised shares of Koninklijke Philips from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 14th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of Koninklijke Philips from €42.00 ($46.15) to €32.50 ($35.71) and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, AlphaValue cut shares of Koninklijke Philips to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Koninklijke Philips has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $36.88.

Get Koninklijke Philips alerts:

Shares of NYSE:PHG traded up $0.50 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $30.47. 101,862 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,326,655. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.38, a PEG ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.39. Koninklijke Philips has a twelve month low of $29.14 and a twelve month high of $61.23. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $32.52 and its 200-day moving average price is $38.23.

Koninklijke Philips ( NYSE:PHG Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, January 24th. The technology company reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.37 by ($0.72). The firm had revenue of $5.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.64 billion. Koninklijke Philips had a net margin of 19.26% and a return on equity of 9.33%. Analysts predict that Koninklijke Philips will post 1.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PHG. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Koninklijke Philips by 70.3% in the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 41,387 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,840,000 after buying an additional 17,085 shares in the last quarter. London & Capital Asset Management Ltd grew its stake in shares of Koninklijke Philips by 12.7% in the third quarter. London & Capital Asset Management Ltd now owns 223,011 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $9,911,000 after buying an additional 25,088 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Koninklijke Philips by 12.1% in the third quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 11,824 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $525,000 after buying an additional 1,280 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Koninklijke Philips by 9.0% during the 3rd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 17,952 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $798,000 after purchasing an additional 1,489 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners grew its stake in Koninklijke Philips by 228.1% during the 4th quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 1,598 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 1,111 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 14.80% of the company’s stock.

Koninklijke Philips Company Profile (Get Rating)

Koninklijke Philips N.V. operates as a health technology company in North America and internationally. It operates through Diagnosis & Treatment Businesses, Connected Care Businesses, and Personal Health Businesses segments. The company provides diagnostic imaging solutions, includes magnetic resonance imaging, computed tomography (CT) systems, X-ray systems, and detector-based spectral CT solutions, as well as molecular and hybrid imaging solutions for nuclear medicine; integrated interventional systems; echography solutions focused on diagnosis, treatment planning and guidance for cardiology, general imaging, obstetrics/gynecology, and point-of-care applications; proprietary software to enable diagnostics and intervention; and enterprise diagnostic informatics products and services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Koninklijke Philips Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Koninklijke Philips and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.