Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Trims Koninklijke Philips (NYSE:PHG) Target Price to €30.00

Koninklijke Philips (NYSE:PHG – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from €35.00 ($38.46) to €30.00 ($32.97) in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “hold” rating on the technology company’s stock.
PHG has been the topic of several other reports. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Koninklijke Philips from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Citigroup lowered shares of Koninklijke Philips from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. HSBC raised shares of Koninklijke Philips from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 14th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of Koninklijke Philips from €42.00 ($46.15) to €32.50 ($35.71) and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, AlphaValue cut shares of Koninklijke Philips to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Koninklijke Philips has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $36.88.
Shares of NYSE:PHG traded up $0.50 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $30.47. 101,862 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,326,655. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.38, a PEG ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.39. Koninklijke Philips has a twelve month low of $29.14 and a twelve month high of $61.23. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $32.52 and its 200-day moving average price is $38.23.
Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PHG. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Koninklijke Philips by 70.3% in the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 41,387 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,840,000 after buying an additional 17,085 shares in the last quarter. London & Capital Asset Management Ltd grew its stake in shares of Koninklijke Philips by 12.7% in the third quarter. London & Capital Asset Management Ltd now owns 223,011 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $9,911,000 after buying an additional 25,088 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Koninklijke Philips by 12.1% in the third quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 11,824 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $525,000 after buying an additional 1,280 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Koninklijke Philips by 9.0% during the 3rd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 17,952 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $798,000 after purchasing an additional 1,489 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners grew its stake in Koninklijke Philips by 228.1% during the 4th quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 1,598 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 1,111 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 14.80% of the company’s stock.
Koninklijke Philips Company Profile (Get Rating)
Koninklijke Philips N.V. operates as a health technology company in North America and internationally. It operates through Diagnosis & Treatment Businesses, Connected Care Businesses, and Personal Health Businesses segments. The company provides diagnostic imaging solutions, includes magnetic resonance imaging, computed tomography (CT) systems, X-ray systems, and detector-based spectral CT solutions, as well as molecular and hybrid imaging solutions for nuclear medicine; integrated interventional systems; echography solutions focused on diagnosis, treatment planning and guidance for cardiology, general imaging, obstetrics/gynecology, and point-of-care applications; proprietary software to enable diagnostics and intervention; and enterprise diagnostic informatics products and services.
