Dero (DERO) Market Capitalization Tops $138.66 Million

Dero (DERO) traded up 4.4% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on March 28th. During the last week, Dero has traded 13.8% higher against the dollar. One Dero coin can now be purchased for $12.31 or 0.00025899 BTC on exchanges. Dero has a market cap of $138.66 million and $801,003.00 worth of Dero was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Dero alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $47,517.26 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,372.88 or 0.07098221 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000318 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $131.94 or 0.00277671 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $382.99 or 0.00805992 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $47.58 or 0.00100142 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.18 or 0.00012999 BTC.

The Sandbox (SAND) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.61 or 0.00007592 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $220.68 or 0.00464427 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $206.74 or 0.00435077 BTC.

Dero Profile

Dero (CRYPTO:DERO) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses theCryptonight hashing algorithm. Its launch date was December 5th, 2017. Dero’s total supply is 18,400,000 coins and its circulating supply is 11,267,631 coins. The official message board for Dero is forum.dero.io . Dero’s official Twitter account is @DeroProject and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Dero is dero.io . The Reddit community for Dero is /r/DeroProject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Dero is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the CryptoNight algorithm. “

Dero Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dero directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Dero should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Dero using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Dero Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Dero and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.