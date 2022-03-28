DENTSPLY SIRONA (NASDAQ:XRAY) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

DENTSPLY SIRONA (NASDAQ:XRAY – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $3.050-$3.250 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $3.19. The company issued revenue guidance of $4.30 billion-$4.40 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $4.48 billion.

NASDAQ:XRAY remained flat at $$49.69 during mid-day trading on Monday. 5,958 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,090,752. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.88, a PEG ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 0.89. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $52.51 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $54.71. DENTSPLY SIRONA has a 52 week low of $47.40 and a 52 week high of $69.54.

DENTSPLY SIRONA (NASDAQ:XRAY – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.79 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $1.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.13 billion. DENTSPLY SIRONA had a return on equity of 12.51% and a net margin of 9.90%. DENTSPLY SIRONA’s revenue for the quarter was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.87 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that DENTSPLY SIRONA will post 3.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 25th will be paid a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 24th. This is a boost from DENTSPLY SIRONA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.01%. DENTSPLY SIRONA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.04%.

XRAY has been the subject of a number of research reports. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on DENTSPLY SIRONA from $78.00 to $67.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 18th. HC Wainwright decreased their target price on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from $66.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Barrington Research reduced their price objective on DENTSPLY SIRONA from $79.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from $66.00 to $59.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from $68.00 to $67.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $66.00.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in XRAY. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in DENTSPLY SIRONA by 16.1% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 607,754 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $38,445,000 after acquiring an additional 84,088 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its holdings in DENTSPLY SIRONA by 7.7% in the fourth quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 1,169,737 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $65,260,000 after acquiring an additional 83,333 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its position in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA by 21.0% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 430,984 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $24,043,000 after purchasing an additional 74,810 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in DENTSPLY SIRONA by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 392,340 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $21,889,000 after buying an additional 8,995 shares in the last quarter. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in DENTSPLY SIRONA during the 4th quarter worth about $439,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.32% of the company’s stock.

DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc designs, develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells various dental products and technologies for professional dental market worldwide. It offers dental equipment, including treatment centers, imaging equipment, motorized dental handpieces, and other instruments; imaging equipment; treatment centers comprising basic dentist chairs, sophisticated chair-based units with integrated diagnostic, hygiene and ergonomic functionalities, and specialist centers; and lab equipment, such as amalgamators, mixing machines, and porcelain furnaces.

