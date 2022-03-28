DENSO Co. (OTCMKTS:DNZOY) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

DENSO Co. (OTCMKTS:DNZOY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 15,800 shares, an increase of 95.1% from the February 28th total of 8,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 220,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

OTCMKTS:DNZOY traded down $0.69 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $32.86. 35,000 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 69,126. The company’s 50 day moving average is $34.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $36.52. DENSO has a twelve month low of $28.37 and a twelve month high of $44.85. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The company has a market capitalization of $51.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.16 and a beta of 1.00.

DENSO (OTCMKTS:DNZOY – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $12.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.96 billion. DENSO had a net margin of 5.07% and a return on equity of 6.61%. On average, equities research analysts expect that DENSO will post 1.71 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded DENSO from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 17th.

DENSO Corp. engages in the manufacture and sale of automotive component and systems, industrial products, and home appliances. It operates through the following business divisions: Automotive, Consumer Products, Industrial Products, and New Business Fields. The Automotive division develops and manufactures powertrain control systems, gasoline and diesel engine management systems, semiconductor sensors, micro electronic devices, car and bus air conditioning systems, telematic products, body electronics, windshield wiper systems, power windows, power steering, and power sliding doors.

