Denison Mines (NYSEAMERICAN:DNN) Trading Down 6.9%

Denison Mines Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:DNN – Get Rating) (TSE:DML) was down 6.9% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $1.54 and last traded at $1.56. Approximately 541,098 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 95% from the average daily volume of 10,753,429 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.67.
A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Denison Mines from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday. TD Securities lowered their price target on shares of Denison Mines from C$2.40 to C$2.25 in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Denison Mines from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, December 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Denison Mines presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $2.46.
The stock has a market cap of $1.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 83.54 and a beta of 1.94.
Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in Denison Mines in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in Denison Mines during the second quarter worth about $29,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new stake in shares of Denison Mines during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Cable Hill Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Denison Mines during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Denison Mines during the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 24.96% of the company’s stock.
Denison Mines Company Profile (NYSEAMERICAN:DNN)
Denison Mines Corp. engages in the exploration and development of uranium. The firm has interest in the McClean Lake and Mill, Wheeler River, Waterbury, Midwest, and Hook-Carter projects. It operates through the following segments: Mining, Closed Mines, and Corporate and Other. The company was founded on May 9, 1997 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.
