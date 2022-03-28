Denison Mines (NYSEAMERICAN:DNN) Trading Down 6.9%

Denison Mines Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:DNN – Get Rating) (TSE:DML) was down 6.9% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $1.54 and last traded at $1.56. Approximately 541,098 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 95% from the average daily volume of 10,753,429 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.67.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Denison Mines from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday. TD Securities lowered their price target on shares of Denison Mines from C$2.40 to C$2.25 in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Denison Mines from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, December 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Denison Mines presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $2.46.

The stock has a market cap of $1.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 83.54 and a beta of 1.94.

Denison Mines ( NYSEAMERICAN:DNN Get Rating ) (TSE:DML) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 3rd. The basic materials company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01). The company had revenue of $2.65 million during the quarter. Denison Mines had a net margin of 89.89% and a return on equity of 5.63%. Equities research analysts forecast that Denison Mines Corp. will post 0.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in Denison Mines in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in Denison Mines during the second quarter worth about $29,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new stake in shares of Denison Mines during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Cable Hill Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Denison Mines during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Denison Mines during the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 24.96% of the company’s stock.

Denison Mines Corp. engages in the exploration and development of uranium. The firm has interest in the McClean Lake and Mill, Wheeler River, Waterbury, Midwest, and Hook-Carter projects. It operates through the following segments: Mining, Closed Mines, and Corporate and Other. The company was founded on May 9, 1997 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

