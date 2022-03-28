Delcath Systems (NASDAQ:DCTH) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.32 EPS

Delcath Systems (NASDAQ:DCTH – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings data on Friday. The company reported ($0.69) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.01) by $0.32, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Delcath Systems had a negative return on equity of 158.51% and a negative net margin of 1,498.41%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.61) earnings per share.

DCTH traded down $0.13 on Friday, hitting $6.19. 26,092 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 27,091. The company has a 50 day moving average of $6.58 and a 200-day moving average of $8.30. The company has a quick ratio of 5.80, a current ratio of 6.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $45.56 million, a PE ratio of -1.71 and a beta of 0.57. Delcath Systems has a 12-month low of $5.62 and a 12-month high of $17.42.

Get Delcath Systems alerts:

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of DCTH. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Delcath Systems by 22.9% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 72,835 shares of the company’s stock worth $760,000 after purchasing an additional 13,593 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in Delcath Systems during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $405,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new position in Delcath Systems during the 4th quarter worth approximately $209,000. State Street Corp increased its position in Delcath Systems by 70.3% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 25,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $195,000 after purchasing an additional 10,400 shares during the period. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Delcath Systems during the 4th quarter worth approximately $114,000. 19.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on DCTH shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Delcath Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. HC Wainwright initiated coverage on Delcath Systems in a report on Friday, December 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 target price for the company. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Delcath Systems in a report on Saturday. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.00.

About Delcath Systems (Get Rating)

Delcath Systems, Inc, an interventional oncology company, focuses on the treatment of primary and metastatic liver cancers in the United States and Europe. The company's lead product candidate is HEPZATO KIT, a melphalan hydrochloride for injection/hepatic delivery system to administer high-dose chemotherapy to the liver while controlling systemic exposure and associated side effects.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Delcath Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Delcath Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.