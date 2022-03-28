Dassault Systèmes (OTCMKTS:DASTY) Downgraded to “Neutral” at Bryan, Garnier & Co

Bryan, Garnier & Co lowered shares of Dassault Systèmes (OTCMKTS:DASTY – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report published on Friday morning, The Fly reports. Bryan, Garnier & Co currently has €49.00 ($53.85) price objective on the technology company’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on DASTY. Zacks Investment Research cut Dassault Systèmes from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on Dassault Systèmes in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. They set a market perform rating for the company. Societe Generale upgraded Dassault Systèmes from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Friday, February 4th. UBS Group upgraded Dassault Systèmes from a sell rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Finally, Berenberg Bank started coverage on Dassault Systèmes in a research report on Friday, February 18th. They set a buy rating for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $58.00.

Shares of DASTY stock opened at $49.22 on Friday. Dassault Systèmes has a fifty-two week low of $42.20 and a fifty-two week high of $64.00. The stock has a market cap of $65.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 69.52, a P/E/G ratio of 4.52 and a beta of 0.89. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $47.85 and a 200-day simple moving average of $54.15. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

Dassault Systèmes ( OTCMKTS:DASTY Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The technology company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by ($0.01). Dassault Systèmes had a net margin of 15.91% and a return on equity of 18.25%. The firm had revenue of $1.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.54 billion. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Dassault Systèmes will post 1.05 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Mar Vista Investment Partners LLC boosted its stake in Dassault Systèmes by 400.0% in the 3rd quarter. Mar Vista Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,555 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $82,000 after buying an additional 1,244 shares during the last quarter. Henry James International Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Dassault Systèmes by 6.9% in the 4th quarter. Henry James International Management Inc. now owns 25,932 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,548,000 after purchasing an additional 1,685 shares in the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dassault Systèmes in the 3rd quarter valued at about $299,000. Castleview Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dassault Systèmes in the 4th quarter valued at about $197,000. Finally, Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS lifted its stake in shares of Dassault Systèmes by 263.2% in the 3rd quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 17,250 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $909,000 after purchasing an additional 12,500 shares in the last quarter. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Dassault Systèmes SA provides software solutions and consulting services. It operates through the following segments: Manufacturing Industries; Life Sciences & Healthcare; and Infrastructure & Cities. The Manufacturing Industries segment engages in transportation & mobility; aerospace & defense; marine & offshore; industrial equipment; high-tech; home & lifestyle; and consumer packaged goods & retail servicers.

