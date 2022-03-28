Darden Restaurants, Inc. to Post Q1 2023 Earnings of $1.76 Per Share, Wedbush Forecasts (NYSE:DRI)

Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Wedbush decreased their Q1 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Darden Restaurants in a report issued on Thursday, March 24th. Wedbush analyst N. Setyan now expects that the restaurant operator will post earnings per share of $1.76 for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $1.97. Wedbush has a “Neutral” rating and a $140.00 price objective on the stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for Darden Restaurants’ Q4 2023 earnings at $2.54 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $8.41 EPS.

Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 24th. The restaurant operator reported $1.93 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.10 by ($0.17). Darden Restaurants had a net margin of 11.17% and a return on equity of 36.26%. The business had revenue of $2.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.50 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.98 earnings per share. Darden Restaurants’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on DRI. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of Darden Restaurants from $155.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Friday. Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of Darden Restaurants from $156.00 to $153.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Oppenheimer decreased their price target on shares of Darden Restaurants from $185.00 to $175.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 18th. KeyCorp decreased their price target on shares of Darden Restaurants from $170.00 to $160.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. Finally, Cowen decreased their price target on shares of Darden Restaurants from $175.00 to $155.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $162.67.

DRI stock opened at $129.80 on Monday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $136.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is $144.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. Darden Restaurants has a 52-week low of $116.04 and a 52-week high of $164.28. The firm has a market cap of $16.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.35, a PEG ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.43.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. James Reed Financial Services Inc. acquired a new position in Darden Restaurants during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new position in Darden Restaurants during the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. FourThought Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Darden Restaurants during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Darden Restaurants during the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Benjamin Edwards Inc. bought a new position in shares of Darden Restaurants during the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. 90.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CEO Eugene I. Lee, Jr. sold 76,725 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.38, for a total value of $11,691,355.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director M Shan Atkins sold 3,123 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.11, for a total transaction of $471,916.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.95% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 8th will be paid a dividend of $1.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 7th. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.39%. Darden Restaurants’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 55.42%.

Darden Restaurants Company Profile (Get Rating)

Darden Restaurants, Inc is a full-service restaurant company, which engages in the provision of restaurant services. It operates through the following segments: Olive Garden, LongHorn Steakhouse, Fine Dining, and Other Business. The Olive Garden segment is the largest full-service dining Italian restaurant operator.

