Danske Bank A/S (OTCMKTS:DNKEY) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Danske Bank A/S (OTCMKTS:DNKEY – Get Rating) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the eight brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $120.83.

DNKEY has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Danske Bank A/S from 120.00 to 100.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 14th. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Danske Bank A/S from 157.00 to 160.00 in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Nordea Equity Research raised shares of Danske Bank A/S to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 15th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Danske Bank A/S from 96.00 to 100.00 in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Danske Bank A/S from 105.00 to 110.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 4th.

Shares of DNKEY opened at $8.32 on Monday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.78. The company has a quick ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.58. The company has a market capitalization of $14.35 billion, a PE ratio of 7.23 and a beta of 0.94. Danske Bank A/S has a 52-week low of $7.08 and a 52-week high of $10.30.

Danske Bank A/S ( OTCMKTS:DNKEY Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The financial services provider reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $1.70 billion during the quarter. Danske Bank A/S had a net margin of 30.26% and a return on equity of 7.33%.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.0996 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 18th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.19%. Danske Bank A/S’s dividend payout ratio is currently 8.70%.

Danske Bank A/S Company Profile (Get Rating)

Danske Bank A/S provides various banking products and services to corporate, institutional, and international clients. The company offers corporate finance services, investment and debt capital markets products, merger and acquisition advisory services, equity and loan capital markets services, international payments, cash management, credit transfer, and supply chain and trade finance services.

