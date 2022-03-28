Cytek Biosciences (NASDAQ:CTKB) Upgraded to Hold by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cytek Biosciences (NASDAQ:CTKB – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report released on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Cytek Biosciences Inc provides cell analysis solutions. The company developed high-resolution, high-content and high-sensitivity cell analysis technology called Full Spectrum Profiling. Cytek Biosciences Inc is based in FREMONT, Calif. “

Get Cytek Biosciences alerts:

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on CTKB. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Cytek Biosciences from $27.00 to $18.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Cytek Biosciences from $20.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $20.50.

NASDAQ CTKB opened at $9.89 on Thursday. Cytek Biosciences has a 1 year low of $9.84 and a 1 year high of $28.70. The company has a fifty day moving average of $13.36 and a two-hundred day moving average of $18.21.

Cytek Biosciences (NASDAQ:CTKB – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $38.89 million during the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Cytek Biosciences will post 0.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CTO Ming Yan sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.64, for a total transaction of $232,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Ra Capital Management, L.P. purchased 166,229 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 14th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $14.72 per share, with a total value of $2,446,890.88. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have purchased 2,168,400 shares of company stock valued at $28,646,518 and have sold 100,000 shares valued at $1,344,800.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new position in Cytek Biosciences in the third quarter valued at about $40,000. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new position in Cytek Biosciences in the third quarter valued at about $48,000. Strs Ohio purchased a new position in Cytek Biosciences in the third quarter valued at about $79,000. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in Cytek Biosciences by 2,465.5% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,721 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,000 after buying an additional 5,498 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new position in Cytek Biosciences in the third quarter valued at about $104,000. 25.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Cytek Biosciences (Get Rating)

Cytek Biosciences, Inc, a cell analysis solutions company, provides cell analysis tools that facilitates scientific advances in biomedical research and clinical applications. It offers aurora and northern lights systems, which are spectrum flow cytometers that delivers cell analysis by utilizing the fluorescence signatures from multiple lasers to distinguish fluorescent tags on single cells; and aurora cell sorter system, which leverages full spectrum profiling technology to further broaden potential applications across cell analysis.

See Also

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Cytek Biosciences (CTKB)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Cytek Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cytek Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.