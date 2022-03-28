Cyfrowy Polsat S.A. (OTCMKTS:CYFWF) Short Interest Update

Cyfrowy Polsat S.A. (OTCMKTS:CYFWF – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 27,300 shares, a growth of 87.0% from the February 28th total of 14,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 273.0 days.

OTCMKTS:CYFWF remained flat at $$7.66 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.30. Cyfrowy Polsat has a 12-month low of $7.66 and a 12-month high of $9.56.

Cyfrowy Polsat SA provides digital satellite platform, digital terrestrial television (TV), and telecommunication services in Poland. The company operates in two segments, B2C and B2B Services, and Media. The B2C and B2B Services segment offers satellite and Internet television, mobile and fixed-line Internet access, video online, mobile and fixed-line telephony, and wholesale services for other telecommunications operators, as well as telecommunications equipment and set-top boxes, and photovoltaic installations.

