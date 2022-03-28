Cyfrowy Polsat S.A. (OTCMKTS:CYFWF) Short Interest Update

Cyfrowy Polsat S.A. (OTCMKTS:CYFWF – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 27,300 shares, a growth of 87.0% from the February 28th total of 14,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 273.0 days.
OTCMKTS:CYFWF remained flat at $$7.66 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.30. Cyfrowy Polsat has a 12-month low of $7.66 and a 12-month high of $9.56.
Cyfrowy Polsat Company Profile (Get Rating)
