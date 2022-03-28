CVR Energy (NYSE:CVI) Shares Gap Down to $24.27

CVR Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CVI – Get Rating) shares gapped down before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $24.27, but opened at $23.53. CVR Energy shares last traded at $23.44, with a volume of 2,834 shares trading hands.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of CVR Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $20.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Scotiabank upgraded shares of CVR Energy from a “sector underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $12.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of CVR Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of CVR Energy from $21.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, March 14th. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded shares of CVR Energy from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $25.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.67.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.15, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.50 billion, a PE ratio of 101.13 and a beta of 1.66. The company’s fifty day moving average is $20.65.

CVR Energy ( NYSE:CVI Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The oil and gas company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.25). The business had revenue of $2.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.79 billion. CVR Energy had a negative return on equity of 24.83% and a net margin of 0.35%. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($1.18) EPS. Analysts anticipate that CVR Energy, Inc. will post 0.7 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in CVR Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,743,000. Barclays PLC raised its stake in shares of CVR Energy by 60.9% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 45,969 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $773,000 after purchasing an additional 17,401 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in shares of CVR Energy by 819.9% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 22,564 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $379,000 after purchasing an additional 20,111 shares during the last quarter. Yaupon Capital Management LP purchased a new position in CVR Energy in the fourth quarter worth $2,235,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in CVR Energy by 16.2% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 129,770 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,181,000 after acquiring an additional 18,075 shares in the last quarter. 91.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CVR Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the petroleum refining and nitrogen fertilizer manufacturing activities in the United States. It operates in two segments, Petroleum and Nitrogen Fertilizer. The Petroleum segment refines and markets gasoline, diesel fuel, and other refined products.

