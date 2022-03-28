CVA Family Office LLC Makes New Investment in Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL)

CVA Family Office LLC bought a new position in shares of Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 580 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $26,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Arch Capital Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Spire Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Arch Capital Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. raised its position in shares of Arch Capital Group by 98.2% in the third quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 1,106 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 548 shares during the last quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Arch Capital Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new position in shares of Arch Capital Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Institutional investors own 90.46% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on ACGL shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Arch Capital Group from $52.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Arch Capital Group from $49.00 to $57.00 in a research note on Friday, February 11th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Arch Capital Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Arch Capital Group from $50.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, MKM Partners upped their target price on shares of Arch Capital Group from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $52.60.

In other Arch Capital Group news, CFO Francois Morin sold 12,351 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.36, for a total transaction of $572,592.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . 3.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

ACGL traded up $0.54 during trading on Friday, hitting $47.67. The company had a trading volume of 2,332,780 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,088,915. The company has a market cap of $18.07 billion, a PE ratio of 9.10, a P/E/G ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 0.85. The business has a 50-day moving average of $46.50 and a 200-day moving average of $43.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 0.59 and a quick ratio of 0.59. Arch Capital Group Ltd. has a 1-year low of $36.53 and a 1-year high of $49.15.

Arch Capital Group (NASDAQ:ACGL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The insurance provider reported $1.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $2.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.26 billion. Arch Capital Group had a net margin of 23.32% and a return on equity of 11.51%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.56 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Arch Capital Group Ltd. will post 4.51 earnings per share for the current year.

Arch Capital Group Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, reinsurance, and mortgage insurance products worldwide. The company's Insurance segment offers primary and excess casualty coverages; loss sensitive primary casualty insurance programs; collateral protection, debt cancellation, and service contract reimbursement products; directors' and officers' liability, errors and omissions liability, employment practices and fiduciary liability, crime, professional indemnity, and other financial related coverages; medical professional and general liability insurance coverages; and workers' compensation and umbrella liability, as well as commercial automobile and inland marine products.

