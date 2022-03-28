CVA Family Office LLC Invests $30,000 in Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF)

CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new position in shares of Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 640 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $30,000.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Synchrony Financial by 31.4% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,221,569 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $398,911,000 after acquiring an additional 1,962,732 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its position in shares of Synchrony Financial by 103.0% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 3,400,164 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $171,164,000 after acquiring an additional 1,725,009 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its position in shares of Synchrony Financial by 316.7% during the 3rd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 2,138,912 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $104,550,000 after acquiring an additional 1,625,648 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its position in shares of Synchrony Financial by 12.9% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 11,945,699 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $583,906,000 after acquiring an additional 1,366,735 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Natixis acquired a new stake in shares of Synchrony Financial during the 3rd quarter valued at about $65,933,000. Institutional investors own 93.86% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider David P. Melito sold 9,351 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.05, for a total transaction of $430,613.55. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SYF traded up $0.27 on Friday, reaching $36.67. 5,116,820 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,467,669. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.29 and a beta of 1.65. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $41.00 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $45.70. Synchrony Financial has a 12 month low of $33.76 and a 12 month high of $52.49.

Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $3.83 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.60 billion. Synchrony Financial had a net margin of 27.27% and a return on equity of 30.77%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.24 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Synchrony Financial will post 5.55 EPS for the current year.

Synchrony Financial announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, December 15th that permits the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the financial services provider to reacquire up to 3.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 10th were paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 9th. Synchrony Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 12.01%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Synchrony Financial from $52.00 to $48.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 31st. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of Synchrony Financial from $54.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 31st. Bank of America reduced their price target on shares of Synchrony Financial from $52.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of Synchrony Financial from $60.00 to $58.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 31st. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Synchrony Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 5th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $55.00.

Synchrony Financial engages in the provision of consumer financial services. It operates through three sales platforms: Retail Card, Payment Solutions, and CareCredit. The Retail Card platform is a provider of private label credit cards, and also provides Dual Cards and small-and medium-sized business credit products.

