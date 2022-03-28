CVA Family Office LLC Acquires New Stake in Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED)

CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new position in shares of Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 325 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $28,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Emfo LLC increased its holdings in shares of Consolidated Edison by 217.4% in the third quarter. Emfo LLC now owns 365 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the period. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Consolidated Edison during the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Consolidated Edison by 388.2% during the 3rd quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 415 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares during the period. TimeScale Financial Inc. increased its holdings in Consolidated Edison by 59.7% during the 4th quarter. TimeScale Financial Inc. now owns 420 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares during the period. Finally, Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC purchased a new position in Consolidated Edison during the 4th quarter valued at about $42,000. 62.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:ED traded up $1.27 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $92.68. The company had a trading volume of 1,565,295 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,733,474. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The company has a market cap of $32.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.07, a PEG ratio of 10.36 and a beta of 0.20. Consolidated Edison, Inc. has a 12-month low of $71.17 and a 12-month high of $91.43. The company has a fifty day moving average of $86.17 and a two-hundred day moving average of $81.19.

Consolidated Edison ( NYSE:ED Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The utilities provider reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.15. Consolidated Edison had a return on equity of 7.63% and a net margin of 9.84%. The business had revenue of $3.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.97 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.75 EPS. Research analysts expect that Consolidated Edison, Inc. will post 4.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 16th were issued a dividend of $0.79 per share. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 15th. This is an increase from Consolidated Edison’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.78. Consolidated Edison’s dividend payout ratio is 82.08%.

In other Consolidated Edison news, Director John Mcavoy sold 74,715 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.69, for a total transaction of $6,327,613.35. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders have acquired a total of 193 shares of company stock valued at $16,622 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

ED has been the topic of several research reports. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Consolidated Edison from $77.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Consolidated Edison from $65.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Consolidated Edison from $71.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. StockNews.com raised Consolidated Edison from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price target on Consolidated Edison from $90.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $78.73.

Consolidated Edison, Inc operates as a holding company, which through its subsidiaries engages in the business of regulated electric, gas, and steam delivery. It operates through the following segments: Consolidated Edison Company of New York(CECONY), Orange and Rockland Utilities(O&R), Con Edison Clean Energy Businesses and Con Edison Transmission.

