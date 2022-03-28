Curtiss-Wright Co. (CW) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.18 on April 14th

Curtiss-Wright Co. (NYSE:CW – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, February 16th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st will be given a dividend of 0.18 per share by the aerospace company on Thursday, April 14th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.46%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 30th.

Curtiss-Wright has raised its dividend payment by 5.8% over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years. Curtiss-Wright has a dividend payout ratio of 8.3% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Curtiss-Wright to earn $8.65 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.72 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 8.3%.

CW stock opened at $156.19 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.78. Curtiss-Wright has a 52 week low of $111.26 and a 52 week high of $162.98. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $142.25 and its 200 day moving average is $135.09. The firm has a market cap of $6.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.74 and a beta of 1.44.

Curtiss-Wright ( NYSE:CW Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The aerospace company reported $2.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.36 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $667.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $674.98 million. Curtiss-Wright had a net margin of 10.66% and a return on equity of 15.97%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.39 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Curtiss-Wright will post 8.18 EPS for the current year.

In other news, VP Paul J. Ferdenzi sold 2,500 shares of Curtiss-Wright stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total transaction of $350,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman David Charles Adams sold 8,910 shares of Curtiss-Wright stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.95, for a total transaction of $1,389,514.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 26,835 shares of company stock worth $3,916,091 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.74% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its holdings in shares of Curtiss-Wright by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 7,018 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $973,000 after purchasing an additional 366 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in Curtiss-Wright by 7.5% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 8,538 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,184,000 after buying an additional 595 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its position in Curtiss-Wright by 60.7% during the fourth quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 4,876 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $676,000 after buying an additional 1,842 shares during the period. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC bought a new stake in Curtiss-Wright during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $281,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG grew its position in Curtiss-Wright by 24.8% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 31,714 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $4,398,000 after buying an additional 6,301 shares during the period. 81.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on CW shares. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Curtiss-Wright from $180.00 to $189.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. StockNews.com lowered shares of Curtiss-Wright from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Berenberg Bank started coverage on shares of Curtiss-Wright in a report on Friday, January 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $170.00 price target on the stock.

Curtiss-Wright Corp. is a manufacturing and service company, which engages in the design, manufacture, and overhaul of precision components and provides engineered products and services to the aerospace, defense, power generation, and general industrial markets. It operates through the following segments: Commercial/Industrial, Defense, and Power.

