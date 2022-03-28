CryptoTask (CTASK) Price Tops $0.15 on Top Exchanges

CryptoTask (CTASK) traded 0.5% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on March 27th. In the last seven days, CryptoTask has traded down 7.3% against the US dollar. One CryptoTask coin can currently be bought for about $0.15 or 0.00000325 BTC on exchanges. CryptoTask has a total market cap of $179,787.94 and approximately $41,570.00 worth of CryptoTask was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002132 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.87 or 0.00001847 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $22.58 or 0.00048141 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0690 or 0.00000147 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3,296.29 or 0.07026510 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded up 396,248.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $46,827.82 or 0.99820275 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 13.7% against the dollar and now trades at $22.24 or 0.00047410 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

About CryptoTask

CryptoTask’s launch date was January 28th, 2021. CryptoTask’s total supply is 15,400,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,179,944 coins. CryptoTask’s official Twitter account is @ct_task . The Reddit community for CryptoTask is https://reddit.com/r/Cryptotask

According to CryptoCompare, “CryptoTask is a decentralized blockchain freelance market ecosystem lowering fees by directly connecting hirees and applicants peer to peer. Job disputes are designed to be resolved much faster and cheaper, while the users' reputation is stored on the blockchain and there is no arbitrary censorship or hidden tampering, such as hidden boosting. “

