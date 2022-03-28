Crown Reaches Market Capitalization of $1.15 Million (CRW)

Crown (CRW) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on March 28th. Crown has a total market cap of $1.15 million and approximately $562.00 worth of Crown was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Crown has traded 15.5% higher against the dollar. One Crown coin can now be purchased for $0.0392 or 0.00000083 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Crown alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $47,214.00 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $380.05 or 0.00804956 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $97.41 or 0.00206323 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00000853 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00005078 BTC.

Counterparty (XCP) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.16 or 0.00021522 BTC.

Unbound (UNB) traded up 20.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0063 or 0.00000013 BTC.

DAOBet (BET) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0318 or 0.00000056 BTC.

DragonVein (DVC) traded down 17.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0029 or 0.00000006 BTC.

SafeBlast (BLAST) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Crown Coin Profile

Crown (CRYPTO:CRW) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was October 8th, 2014. Crown’s total supply is 29,361,801 coins. The Reddit community for Crown is /r/Crown and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Crown is medium.com/crownplatform . Crown’s official Twitter account is @CrownPlatform and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Crown is crownplatform.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Crown was created in 2014 as a proof of work digital currency and an alternative to FIAT currencies. It migrated to a custom proof of stake consensus mechanism in April 2019. CRW provides an open-access, decentralized economy that uses blockchain technology to support new applications. “

Buying and Selling Crown

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Crown directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Crown should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Crown using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Crown Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Crown and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.